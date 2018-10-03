NEW YORK — A New Jersey financial adviser is testifying at a college basketball corruption trial about how he became the bag man for a secret cash payment to a highly prized high school prospect.

Munish Sood testified in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday that he gave about $19,500 last year to the father of top recruit Brian Bowen Jr. He said the money was meant to get Bowen to commit to the University of Louisville.

After the payments were revealed, Bowen left Louisville. The school also fired coach Rick Pitino.

Sood pleaded guilty in a case against a former Adidas executive and two other men charged in an alleged scheme. They have denied they harmed college programs.

He said he's still advising pro athletes, including Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers.