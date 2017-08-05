In Minnesota United’s first match without its leading scorer on the pitch, the Loons failed to tally a single goal.

Not that United hasn’t endured shutouts even with Christian Ramirez’s presence, but the forward’s 11 goals this season would have only helped the Loons in what was another big defeat to end the summer homestand.

United lost 4-0 to defending Major League Soccer champion the Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in front of an announced 22,649 lower-bowl sellout crowd. It was the third-consecutive crowd to break 20,000.

U.S. national team’s all-time leading scorer Clint Dempsey was involved in three of Seattle’s four scores. His assist fed forward Will Bruin for a ninth minute goal before his header off a corner in the 18th minute doubled the score line.

Forward Jordan Morris nutmegged United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the 71st minute and then Dempsey notched his brace in the 73rd minute.

The Loons had several scoring opportunities, especially early in the second half, but couldn’t put one past Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Frei actually made back-to-back acrobatic saves in the second half, doing the splits to deny United forward Abu Danladi in the 54th minute and then just tipping midfielder Sam Nicholson’s distance strike over the crossbar. Danladi also had two goals ruled offside, including one in stoppage time.

Untied (6-13-4) has a week off before facing Seattle (9-7-7) again on the road Aug. 20.