With the World Series over, 145 players have become MLB free agents. Players must wait five days to sign with another team, so Saturday is the first day they can negotiate and sign. Unlike the NFL, NBA and NHL, the early action is very slow however.

Joe Mauer, still deciding whether to retire; Logan Forsythe, who came to the Twins in the Brian Dozier deal in July; veteran catcher Chris Gimenez; and veteran reliever Matt Belisle are the Twins' free agents.

The Twins have options on Ervin Santana and Logan Morrison that aren't likely to be exercised, which would put them in the free agent pool as well.

Here is our chart from the season ending stuff on status of the Twins (with ages at the start of next season):

Under contract for 2019: RHP Addison Reed, 30, $8.5 million; RHP Michael Pineda, 30, $8 million; C Jason Castro, 32, $8 million.

Team options for 2019: RHP Ervin Santana, 36, $14 million; DH Logan Morrison, 31, $8 million.

Free agents (with 2018 salary): 1B Joe Mauer, 36, $23 million; 2B Logan Forsythe, 32, $9 million; C Chris Gimenez, 36, $545,000; RHP Matt Belisle, 39, $545,000.

Arbitration-eligible (with 2018 salary): RHP Jake Odorizzi, 29, $6.3 million; RHP Kyle Gibson, 31, $4.2 million; OF Robbie Grossman, 29, $2 million; IF Ehire Adrianza, 29, $1 million; RHP Trevor May, 29, $650,000; OF Eddie Rosario, 27, $602,500; 3B Miguel Sano, 26, $602,500; OF Max Kepler, 26, $587,500; CF Byron Buxton, 25 (Super 2), $580,000; LHP Taylor Rogers, 28, $565,000.

Under team control: 1B Tyler Austin, 27; C Willians Austudillo, 27; RHP Jose Berrios, 25; RHP Alan Busenitz, 28; OF Jake Cave, 26; RHP John Curtiss, 26; RHP Chase De Jong, 25; RHP Oliver Drake, 32; RHP Tyler Duffey, 28; OF Johnny Field, 26; C Mitch Garver, 28; LHP Stephen Gonsalves, 24; OF Zack Granite, 26; C Juan Graterol, 30; RHP Trevor Hildenberger, 28; RHP Zack Littell, 22; RHP Matt Magill, 29;

LHP Adalberto Mejia, 26; LHP Gabriel Moya, 24; IF Gregorio Petit, 34; SS Jorge Polanco, 25; RHP Fernando Romero, 24 (pictured); RHP Aaron Slegers, 26; RHP Kohl Stewart, 24; LHP Lewis Thorpe, 23; LHP Andrew Vasquez, 25.