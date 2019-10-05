To be Decided …

All 24 MLS teams will play simultaneously on the final day of the regular season Sunday. Minnesota United can finish from second to fifth in the West, depending on the outcome of its game. Teams finishing in second through fourth place will host a first-round playoff game.

If United wins: Finishes second.

If United ties: Finishes second if L.A. Galaxy loses or ties at Houston. Finishes third if L.A. Galaxy wins.

If United loses: Finishes third if L.A. Galaxy loses or ties and Real Salt Lake loses or ties at Vancouver. … Finishes fourth if L.A. Galaxy wins and Real Salt Lake loses or ties — or if Galaxy loses or ties and Real Salt Lake wins. … Finishes fifth if L.A. Galaxy and Real Salt Lake both win.

MLS tiebreakers: 1. Victories; 2. goal differential (United’s 52-42 margin is best among competing teams); 3. goals scored.

In the West

Portland, San Jose, Dallas and Colorado are vying for the final two playoff berths. San Jose plays at Portland, and each team can punch its ticket with a victory. Any other result leaves things out of their hands. LAFC has clinched the top seed, but all the seedings that will set the first round are still to be determined. Current first-round matchups:

• No. 7 FC Dallas at No. 2 Minn. United

• No. 6 Portland at No. 3 Seattle

• No. 5 Real Salt Lake at No. 4 L.A. Galaxy

First-round bye: LAFC

In the East

All seven playoff spots have been claimed. NYCFC has clinched the top seed, but all the seedings that will set the first round are still to be determined. Current first-round matchups:

• No. 7 New England at No. 2 Atlanta

• No. 6 Toronto FC at No. 3 Philadelphia

• No. 5 N.Y. Red Bulls at No. 4 D.C. United

First-round bye: NYCFC

Playoff dates

First round, Oct. 19-20; conference semis, Oct. 23-24; conference finals, Oct. 29-30; MLS Cup, Nov. 10