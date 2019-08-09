I’ve just spent some time obsessing over travel-rewards credit cards — that confusing world of high annual fees, point conversions, redemption portals and websites that get paid by the credit card companies they promote. I came to one general conclusion: Fancy mileage rewards are nice, but I’ll take the cash back, please.

I hate to shill for a credit card, but bear with me, because I objectively noticed that one under-hyped, no-annual-fee card has an ideal mix of benefits for the budget-travel-loving millennial lifestyle (and, ahem, Gen Xers).

The Uber Visa from Barclays, which debuted in 2017, offers a whopping 4% back at restaurants and bars, including Uber Eats delivery. I’m philosophically opposed to buying my daily calories on credit, but that’s a great rate for dining while on vacation.

Better yet, this Visa pays 3% on airfare and hotels, including Airbnb. Those make up some of the biggest discretionary items on my credit card statement.

Next up, the card refunds 2% on other online purchases, including the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Uber itself. That’s right, the Uber Visa only does 2% back on Uber rides. But you can redeem your rewards for either real cash or an Uber credit. I spent $119 on Uber in the past year, which this card would easily have covered. Finally, you get 1% back on the proverbial “everything else.”

Other millennial-friendly perks include free cellphone insurance for theft and accidental damage, which might have shaved $84 in payments off my phone bill this year, as well as a $50 annual credit toward streaming services after you spend $5,000. There’s a modest $100 sign-up bonus. Did I mention no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees?

I also carry the Platinum Delta SkyMiles card, because we live in a Delta hub. But the Uber Visa sounds like a great low-maintenance way to get cash back while traveling the world — which I will probably turn around and use for, you guessed it, more travel.

Simon Peter Groebner is the editor for Midwest Traveler. Follow him on Instagram at @simonpeter6.