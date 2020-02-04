Thousands of Minnesotans have already voted early in the state's first presential primary in decades, which is one among several Democratic nominating contests slated for Super Tuesday on March 3.

Polls have been open to absentee voters since Jan. 17, both via mail and in person at various locations.

The vote counts reflect ballots cast in both the Democratic and Republican primaries — though the Democratic contest, which is highly competitive, is almost certain to draw more votes than the Republican primary, in which President Donald Trump is running unopposed.

Whether voters choose a Republican and Democratic ballot is a matter of public record, which some observers worry might depress turnout due to voter privacy concerns.

This page will be updated as more data are made available by the Secretary of State.