Election 2020
So far 10,358 people have voted early in Minnesota's presidential primary. Here's what to watch.
Thousands of Minnesotans have already voted early in the state's first presential primary in decades, which is one among several Democratic nominating contests slated for Super Tuesday on March 3.
Polls have been open to absentee voters since Jan. 17, both via mail and in person at various locations.
The vote counts reflect ballots cast in both the Democratic and Republican primaries — though the Democratic contest, which is highly competitive, is almost certain to draw more votes than the Republican primary, in which President Donald Trump is running unopposed.
Whether voters choose a Republican and Democratic ballot is a matter of public record, which some observers worry might depress turnout due to voter privacy concerns.
This page will be updated as more data are made available by the Secretary of State.
How many Minnesotans are voting early?
After two weeks of voting, 10,358 Minnesotans cast ballots in the presidential primary.
Since primary voters are a smaller electorate, lower numbers are expected, and weekly turnout has remained relatively flat so far. More than 200,000 people cast ballots in Minnesota's 2016 Democratic caucuses.
Minnesota has allowed early voting since 2014, with 2016 and 2018 seeing a surge of absentee balloting as the practice gains popularity.
About 83 percent of voters have submitted Democratic ballots so far, but some Republicans are voting too, despite the fact that President Trump's party rivals were denied inclusion on the GOP ballot.
Minnesota often leads the nation in voter turnout, and the U.S. Elections Project shows advanced voting isn't usually much different.