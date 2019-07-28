

The Twins' lead in the central is down to one game. If the Twins lose today and Cleveland wins, the Twins will lose sole possession of first place for the first time since April 26. The Twins would have their 93-day run as the solo act headlining the central come to an end.

Time to panic? No. Frustration is fine, but panic over this on July 28 is way too early. If you're panicking over this, then you won't be around in September.

Besides, the Twins just traded for Sergio Romo to help out the bullpen.

The Twins, however, need to bounce back from last night's loss to Ivan Nova and the White Sox. They managed just three hits - just the fourth time this season they have had three or fewer hits - and failed to homer for just the second time this season.

You have to like their chances to bounce back, based on how the season has gone. Also, Jose Abreu and James McCann are getting the day off for the White Sox. Kyle Gibson should be happy about that.

Gibson has been the most frustrating pitcher of the season, in my view. He has a live arm. I don't think he can throw a ball straight. But his inability to throw strikes is a little worrisome at this stage of his career. When he's throwing his four pitches to all four sections of the strike zone, he is tough to beat. It looks at times as if he's nibbling at the corners, and that should not be the case.

He has a chance to take advantage of a Sunday Sox lineup. Let's see how he does.

Romo is nuts... or really excited. He flew from Florida to Chicago to join his new team for one game before flying BACK to Florida for the Twins-Marlins series that's scheduled to start on Tuesday.

"The cool part about it is the way I found out that I got traded is I was in the bullpen, game ends and then I’m walking from the bullpen to the dugout and all the fans in Miami were like, ‘Good luck in Minnesota," Romo said. "Thanks for your time. Appreciate you. Come back.’ It felt really good to get those but it was odd because at the same time because I had no idea what they were referring to and sure enough, once I get in the clubhouse, they’re like, ‘Hey, you got traded.’

"I was like, ‘Cool.’ But I’ve been on the go ever since. Got to bed about 2 o’clock eastern time. Was at the airport by 5. On a plane at 6. Landed in Atlanta. Waited about an hour. That was cool. Then I flew here and now I’m here."

To make room for Romo, the Twins designated righthander Carlos Torres for assignment. Torres was called up and added to the 40-man roster this week, got meal money, was never used and is now designated. Nice guy, though.

Here are the lineups. Check out Chicago's

Twins

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Luis Arraez, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Jason Castro, C

Byron Buxton, CF

Kyle Gibson, RHP

White Sox

Leury Garcia, RF

Ryan Goins, SS

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Jon Jay, LF

Eloy Jimenez, DH

Wellington Castillo, C

AJ Reed, 1B

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B

Adam Engel, CF

Dylan Covey, RHP