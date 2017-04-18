With no first-round pick — for now, at least — the Vikings are combining their annual first-night draft party and their day-three fan festival into a one-day event at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

The tailgate-themed event, sponsored by Miller Lite, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the final day of the 2017 draft. Fans will get a chance to meet current and former Vikings players as the final four rounds of the draft take place in Philadelphia. There will also be a live concert by Davina and the Vagabonds and a 32-team cornhole tournament.

For ticket information, fans can visit the team’s website, Vikings.com.

There is no first-round draft party this year because the Vikings don’t have a first-rounder after trading theirs to the Eagles for Sam Bradford last summer. But the team says the draft party will be back next year.