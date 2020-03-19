– The city’s two health care systems urged residents to take the spread of coronavirus seriously even as no cases have yet been confirmed in Minnesota’s northernmost counties.

“There is a false sense of security,” Dr. John Pryor, president of Essentia’s east market, said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. “Every one of you in the community should think that any one of you could have COVID-19. ... Hence why we need to hunker down.”

A confirmed case in Wisconsin’s Bayfield County east of Superior announced Thursday is the closest to the Twin Ports where the virus has been confirmed.

Testing has been extremely limited in the area, as it has been around the country, due to a global shortage of testing supplies that has led the state to restrict who can be tested. That leads to an incomplete picture of possible community transmission, though public health officials are now looking for different messaging to better communicate the risks.

“Instead of using confirmed cases to really understand how it’s spreading across our county or our state, we’ll have to use other means to really understand what sort of community transmission we’re seeing,” said Amy Westbrook, director of St. Louis County’s Public Health Division.

Essentia Health has sent about 200 samples for testing across all its locations, and St. Luke’s has tested about 100 possible cases.

Those most at risk of infection are given priority for testing, including health care workers, first responders and all those needing hospitalization for symptoms.

“This disease will come to our region,” St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nicholas Van Deelen said. “So we are asking everyone to practice social distancing. Stay home.”

Essentia and St. Luke’s have joined other hospitals in halting elective procedures and canceling routine appointments. That allows staff to be reassigned and spaces in the hospital to be dedicated to the coronavirus response.

While a recent Harvard University study shows Northeastern Minnesota health care system won’t be as overwhelmed as the Twin Cities or elsewhere in a worst-case scenario, it may be called on to help other overburdened health systems in the state and region.

“We will help them,” Pryor said.