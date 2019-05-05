Mary Graw and Stacy Lashinski, Re/Max Results’ recently promoted chief financial officer and chief operating officer, respectively, are focusing on growth including potential acquisitions.

Graw previously was director of finance and joined the company in 1998. Lashinski, Re/Max Results’ general counsel since September 2016, continues in that role as well as serving as chief operating officer.

Graw and Lashinski join CEO Brenda Tushaus, who succeeded owner John Collopy in that role in September, as leaders of one of the country’s largest Re/Max franchises. Eden Prairie-based Re/Max Results has 1,140 independent contractor real estate agents and 200 employees, Lashinski said.

Re/Max Results is “back in acquisition mode” after a pause last year following a number of deals in 2017, Lashinski said.

“John says if we’re not growing we’re dying, so we’ve always been focused on continuing to grow,” Lashinski said.

The company also is looking at locations for possible new offices, Graw said. Re/Max Results has close to 40 locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Mary Graw, chief financial officer, Re/Max Results

Graw, who has served in a variety of accounting and finance roles with the company, now oversees all financial operations as CFO. The company also emphasizes being “agent centric and retention focused,” offering technology and marketing, legal, business planning and other services to help agents serve their clients.

Lashinski serves as general counsel for Re/Max Results and its title company. As chief operating officer, she oversees operations and day-to-day management of Re/Max Results and the title company.

Lashinski, who has a degree from the University of Minnesota Law School, is a licensed attorney and real estate broker. She had just opened her own title company when Collopy persuaded her to join Re/Max Results.

Q: Is the market favorable for growth now?

Lashinski: I think so. The real estate brokerage business has a lot of people in upper management who are nearing the end of their careers. A lot of companies are looking for the next generation and what’s going to happen. John has been proactive in getting our team in place. We’re prepared for the next 15 to 20 years so I think people look to us as an option when they’re looking at their future plans.

Q: What challenges does the company face?

Graw: Our sales executives have a lot of options in where they could choose to hold their license. The services that we provide must be tailored to each of them. That presents a challenge when we’re dealing with more than 1,100 sales executives. But I believe the services we provide in turn allow them to have increased productivity. Our sales executives average over 20 sales per year, which is one of the highest per-agent production levels in the region.

Q: How have your responsibilities changed?

Graw: My focus as CFO is more on margins, working capital and cash flow. But I also strongly believe in management by participation. I also believe in creating a team that helps nurture collaboration, communication and critical thinking.

Lashinski: I’m more involved in the day-to-day, hands-on everything. I already dabble in so many aspects of the company because there are legal aspects to all of it. Now I get to interact with more of our employees. I get a wider scope and range to continue to build on the legacy that John has created.

