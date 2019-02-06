– President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union address at a moment when his bully pulpit is uncertain and his negotiating skills in question after a monthlong government shutdown that exposed fractures in his party and sent his poll numbers tumbling.

Trump hopes his address will reset his agenda and gear up his 2020 re-election campaign. But the split between Democrats and Republicans, each side dug in over Trump's long-sought border wall, reinforces questions about the president's ability to move Congress and the electorate.

All this while Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sat behind him on the top tier of the House dais during the address, a looming reminder of his shutdown defeat and his struggles to adapt to a new, divided Washington.

While the president, ever the showman, likely relished the theatrics of the moment, his prime-time address to the nation came a week later than originally planned after Pelosi forced a postponement while the government was closed.

Trump made his deal making abilities central to his presidency but he has been unable to move emboldened Democrats, firm in their resistance to paying for a border wall with Mexico. Without it, Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency or shutter the government again.

Both options are opposed by a growing number of Republicans, potentially leaving Trump weakened with his own party as several political dark clouds loom. Among them are the conclusion of the special counsel's Russia investigation and growing talk from the left about the possibility of impeachment.

"Presidents have walked into that chamber in weakened positions before," said Jon Meacham, a presidential historian and author, invoking Bill Clinton after Republicans swept the 1994 midterm elections. "But Trump does not have the usual base of support. Legislative Republicans fell in line with Trump because they were afraid of him and his supporters and if that support is eroding, the end will be quick."

As the Feb. 15 deadline that could lead the government to close again nears, the State of the Union provided the president with his best chance yet to sell the public on the need for the wall.

Previous efforts at harnessing at the power of the office to make that case have failed.

A trip to the border didn't move the needle after Trump himself voiced private skepticism that it would work. An Oval Office address was widely panned, and the president complained to aides that he looked "flat" and "lifeless."

Rounds of polling suggests that Americans do not believe a wall is needed and don't feel it is a fight worth shutting down the government over.

Trump painted a picture of a country on the comeback while pushing new trade deals and proposals about drug pricing, health care and public works.

But there were stark reminders throughout the chamber that Trump's political reality has changed, now 21 months before he faces voters again.

Pelosi's presence on the dais was evidence of the newly empowered House Democrats. And it made clear how she can use her political clout and how her party can wield the power of the subpoena to thwart Trump's agenda and open investigations into his government and business.

"In some ways, Nancy Pelosi is the bigger star of the evening than the president," said University of Michigan's Aaron Kall, an author of a book about presidential addresses.

The tableau, beamed to more than 40 million people, told the story of the 2018 midterm elections, which made Democrats more than just observers and critics of one-government rule. The party controls the House, with Pelosi second in the line of presidential succession.

Trump sought to turn that power shift to his advantage, laying at the Democrats' feet some ownership for decisions about the path forward. His official theme: "Choosing Greatness."

"Together we can break decades of political stalemate," Trump said. "The decision is ours to make."