The big wait is finally over after Jalen Suggs’ nationally televised announcement of his commitment to Gonzaga (although he hasn’t ruled out the option of playing professionally overseas). That leaves Hopkins’ deadeye shooting guard Kerwin Walton as the only top senior in the state left to make a college commitment.

Interest in Walton soared with a superb summer of AAU basketball as college coaches continued to scour hardcourts for outside shooting talent. But he’s much more than just a spot-up shooter. He can go around defenders if they play him tightly and is adept at dishing to teammates or finishing in the lane.

Among non-seniors, junior Chet Holmgren showed in Minnehaha Academy’s 78-58 victory over Sierra Canyon (Cal.) why he’s the most important player in the state. His ability to protect the rim routinely shuts down opposing offenses,and few can match his size and versatility on offense.

Cretin-Derham Hall sophomore Tre Holloman is the consummate point guard, a leader who makes the players around him shine and canget to the hoop consistently.

Rich in talent and thriving, prep basketball in Minnesota is clearly enjoying its recruiting heyday.

JIM PAULSEN