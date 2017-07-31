A team of Twin Cities developers is putting the final touches on a plan to build an innovative apartment complex that will bring much-needed affordable housing to Richfield.

The Chamberlain will have more than 300 rental apartments in six three-story buildings, including three that are existing and will be renovated. The $60 million-plus project is the first joint venture between Kraus-Anderson and Inland Development Partners.

The project has been Designed by Urban Works and is part of a broader redevelopment effort that was initiated by the city a decade ago. At the time, houses on several blocks were demolished after it was determined that noise pollution from nearby Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport couldn’t be affordably mitigated through the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s sound insulation program.

The project is also part of a long-term effort to create a new parkway that extends between the city’s north and south borders. To help keep rents lower than market rate in the area and to pay for an extension of Richfield Parkway, the developers are asking the city to be a development partner by offering tax increment financing.

The site is bounded by 66th Street to the north, Cedar Avenue to the east, 17th Avenue to the west and 68th Street to the south.

“We are working closely with the City of Richfield, which is a strategic partner and has been instrumental in helping to develop the property,” said Kent Carlson, partner of Inland Development Partners.

Pending city land use financing approvals, the developers hope to begin construction early next year.