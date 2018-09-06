Gophers coach Richard Pitino's basketball team will face what likely will be the toughest early season test of his tenure during a grueling stretch in November and early December.

Minnesota's nonconference schedule was released Thursday with the 2018-19 season officially opening Nov. 6 against Nebraska Omaha at Williams Arena.

A week later, the Gophers embark on a seven-game stretch that features five games away from home and at least six major conference opponents: Utah, Texas A&M, Boston College, Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Nebraska.

The latter two games are part of the second year of early December games to open Big Ten play. The Gophers could play seven Power Five schools in a row if they play Washington in the second game in the Vancouver Showcase in late November.

"We set up our schedule this season to provide a challenging test for our team as they get ready for Big Ten play," Pitino said in a statement. "We're excited to have five Power Five opponents in our nonconference, including the Utah game at home. With a 20-game Big Ten schedule this year, I think our team will have a chance to get better early in the season."

The first sign of whether the Gophers can turn things around after a 15-17 record last season will be a home game against the Utes on Nov. 12 at the Barn. Utah won 23 games last season after advancing to the NIT title game before losing to Penn State at Madison Square Garden.

The U's first challenge against an NCAA tournament team from last season will be Texas A&M in the Vancouver Showcase on Nov. 18. The Aggies went 22-13 and reached the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years in March. Pac-12 contender Washington also plays Santa Clara in Canada. The Huskies could be a potential opponent for the Gophers on Nov. 20.

In the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Minnesota's first true road game will be at Boston College on Nov. 26. Last year's loss to top-10 Miami (Fla.) at home was a missed opportunity for a quality NCAA tourney resume win. This will be another chance for Pitino's team with the Eagles a much-improved squad.

The last of the non-Big Ten early games against the Power Five has Minnesota facing Oklahoma State on Nov. 30 in the U.S. Bank Stadium Classic, which features three other local and regional games. The Cowboys are projected to finish at the bottom of the Big 12, but they defeated the Gophers in the last meeting in Sioux Falls, S.D. in 2016.

The Gophers open Big Ten play at Ohio State on Dec. 2, but they get some homecooking with five straight home opponents before conference play resumes, including Arkansas State (Dec. 8), North Florida (Dec. 11), North Carolina A&T (Dec. 21) and Mount St. Mary's (Dec. 30).

Gophers men's basketball 2018-19 schedule

Nov. 1 vs. Minnesota Duluth (Exhib.) 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Omaha 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 vs. Utah 8 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Texas A&M, in Vancouver 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Washington or Santa Clara, in Vancouver TBD

Nov. 26 at Boston College 8 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs. Oklahoma St., at U.S. Bank Stadium 9 p.m.

Dec. 2 at Ohio State 6 p.m.

Dec. 5 vs. Nebraska 8 p.m.

Dec. 8 vs. Arkansas State 3 p.m.

Dec. 11 vs. North Florida 8 p.m.

Dec. 21 vs. North Carolina A&T 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 vs. Mount St. Mary's 3 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Wisconsin 8 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Maryland 6 p.m.

Jan. 12 vs. Rutgers 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 16 at Illinois 8 p.m.

Jan. 19 vs. Penn State 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22 at Michigan 6 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. Iowa4 p.m.

Jan. 30 vs. Illinois 8 p.m.

Feb. 3 at Purdue 11 a.m.

Feb. 6 vs. Wisconsin 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Michigan State 1 p.m.

Feb. 13 at Nebraska 8 p.m.

Feb. 16 vs. Indiana 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs. Michigan6 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Rutgers 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Northwestern 8 p.m.

March 5 vs. Purdue 7 p.m.

March 8 at Maryland 5:30 p.m.

March 13-17 at Big Ten Tournament, in Chicago