Speech is one of the defining marks of humanhood. It is the interface of our social and societal relationships, and the baton through which individuals and generations pass information and knowledge from one to the other. Yet, how our species — and our species alone — developed such a powerful method of communication remains unclear.

Perhaps chief among the necessary tools for speech is voice control. That is, the uniquely advanced ability to engage our vocal folds to produce sounds at will, as opposed to the reflexive screams and cries that other animals produce as automatic responses to changes in their environment and physiology.

Scientists long thought that the capacity of great apes to control their voice was just as limited as that of their fellow mammals. But recent evidence suggests that these views were misguided. For instance, great apes can mimic the rhythm of speech, producing babbling vocalizations that could easily be confused with those of a Disney cartoon character. They can also match the pitch of a human voice. Such feats would be impossible if great apes could not deploy and use their voice the way we do.

To find out more about these abilities, researchers gave captive orangutans at the Indianapolis Zoo the opportunity to play a membranophone — a class of musical instrument that includes the kazoo.

Kazoos and other membranophones are different in that, despite their resemblance to a flute or a whistle, merely blowing a constant stream of air into them produces no sound. To activate the instrument, the player must hum or talk into the kazoo. This is because it is the bursts of air produced by our vocal folds opening and closing when we vocalize that make the membrane of the instrument vibrate and play.

In the study, some of the orangutans activated the kazoo within minutes, producing sounds of varying pitches and durations in response to kazoo demonstrations by the human experimenters. The speed with which these orangutans changed the quality of their voices shows that they were producing the sounds at will, rather than through training — which, as any dog trainer will agree, requires months of reflex building and conditioning.

These findings show that orangutan voice control lags not far behind that of humans. They confirm that the vocal abilities of great apes have been largely underestimated.

Understanding the extent to which great apes can “speak” offers clues as to how and when the various skills required for full-blown speech emerged in our evolutionary lineage. Scientists previously thought that great apes didn’t have the required brain circuitry. Now, it seems that they do. The question now is why our species used the past few million years to hone these neural capabilities, but our close cousins didn’t — or weren’t able to.

Orangutans seem to possess a great many more skills and abilities than current science gives them credit for. They are truly fascinating and intelligent creatures, and humans must make every effort to conserve and protect them and their habitat — not just to better understand our place in the natural world, but as a mark of respect for theirs.

Adriano Reis e Lameira is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick in England.