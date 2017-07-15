A war memorial depicting a soldier kneeling by a cross was removed Friday from a Belle Plaine park in the latest — and perhaps final — chapter of an emotional battle over religious symbolism in public spaces.

The 2-foot steel statue, entitled "Joe," had prompted an anti-religion group to announced that it would install a satanic monument in Veterans Memorial Park. Such a monument would be the first of its kind erected on public property in the United States.

But the abrupt removal of "Joe" and an agenda item for the Belle Plaine City Council's upcoming Monday meeting indicated Saturday that the controversy soon may be over. The agenda includes a resolution to rescind the "public forum" area created in the park to contain religious statues, where "Joe" had been installed and where the satanic monument was to be placed.

A post on the Facebook page of a group called "Defend Veterans Park" said Saturday morning that "Joe" had been removed by the family of its creator, Joe Gregory, and that "Joe may not return."

Even so, more than 150 people attended a rally at noon Saturday organized by America Needs Fatima, a Catholic nonprofit, where they listened to speakers and prayed, many on their knees. They were unaware that the "Joe" statue had been removed and that installation of the Satanic monument may have been headed off until informed by a Star Tribune reporter. Some credited Catholic protests for those developments.

A large statue of Mary was carried by some of the protesters. Among their signs was one that read, "Satan belongs in hell, not Veterans Memorial Park."

This artist's rendering, provided by the Satanic Temple, shows a monument the organization had planned to erect in a Belle Plaine park.

Members of Minnesota's Left Hand Path Community, a group once affiliated with the Satanic Temple, had also planned to hold a picnic in the park to show support for installation of the monument, a black cube inscribed with pentagrams and topped with an upturned soldier's helmet. "We aren't a country founded on religion, we're a country founded on freedom," said Koren Walsh, a Left Hand Path Community member, said last week. "People keep forgetting that."

It was unclear at noon Saturday if anyone from that group was in the park.

The controversy has dogged public officials in the town of 6,700, which is about 45 miles southwest of Minneapolis. It began in January, when the city removed "Joe" after objections that its presence in a city park violated the constitutionally required separation of church and state. But many residents opposed the city's actions. For weeks, protesters camped out at the park, staking handmade crosses in the ground. In April, the city reinstated "Joe," complete with its cross.

Then, in an attempt to quiet the turmoil, the city carved out a free speech "public forum" zone in the park, open to a handful of temporary memorials honoring veterans. The Satanic Temple of Salem, Mass., and its fundraising arm, Reason Alliance, petitioned the city to install a monument to honor nonreligious service members.

Founders of the Satanic Temple say they don't actually worship Satan, but want equal treatment for atheists and other nonbelievers. The temple aims to "encourage benevolence and empathy among all people, reject tyrannical authority [and] advocate practical common sense and justice," according to its website.

Locally, the Left Hand Path Community invited its members to gather at the park on Saturday through a Facebook post.

If the satanic monument went up, it would be the first time a satanic-oriented statue has gone up on public property. Walsh, the Left Hand Path member, said that every other time the Satanic Temple has challenged a religious statue, it has been removed, ending the controversy.

Members donated $1,000 toward the statue and will be proud to have it in Minnesota, Walsh said.

"We want to support the monument and we want people to know that we're not out there killing goats, the whole satanic Hollywood portrayal," Walsh said. "We're just normal people."

America Needs Fatima promotes what it calls traditional family values and honoring the Virgin Mary, said Ritchie, its director. The group has 300,000 members and organizes 28,000 rosary rallies each year. Fifty to 100 people are expected at this one, Ritchie said. This cause is especially important to the group because it involves veterans, he said.

A flier promoting Saturday's rally noted that it is scheduled for the same date that the Crusaders took Jerusalem from Islam 918 years ago. "This is an affront to God that must not go unanswered!" the flier reads, while encouraging people to call the city of Belle Plaine in protest.

Emotions have run high in the controversy over the statues, with many people calling the so-called Satanists, atheists and free-speech advocates who support them "bullies." Others have stressed the core reason for the debate — the presence of religious symbolism on public land.

In a post on the "Defend Veterans Park" Facebook page, David Vensland, a Belle Plaine resident who said he was a veteran and agnostic, wrote in response to many residents' outrage: "I celebrate your choices as individuals to participate in whatever religion you PERSONALLY want to. However, when a religion, any religion creeps into our government, that is when I and many others take issue with it. And actually, everyone should share this exact same concern. What happens when a different religion takes hold and starts changing government policy based on their religion? I would [imagine] Christians would be mighty upset with that as well. The issue at the core of all of this controversy is allowing everyone to have their own personal beliefs without the government imposing one over the other on everyone."

City Council Member Ben Stier said last week that he's weary of the debate and hinted that the city might have an unexpected update soon. The updated agenda for Monday's council meeting removing the zone in the park where the statues would be appears to be that move.

Staff writer Erin Adler contributed to this report.