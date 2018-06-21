Realtors and renovators Brad and Heather Fox were busy running their company, Fox Homes, raising their two young sons and redoing their own midcentury home in Edina. They weren’t looking to add a TV show to the mix. But TV came looking for them.

A Montana-based production company spotted the telegenic couple’s blog and Instagram account, featuring “before” and “after” photos of their projects, and reached out.

“It surprised us. We thought it was a joke,” said Heather. The Foxes agreed to a Skype interview, then being filmed for a five-minute “sizzle reel” and finally, shooting a pilot last winter that chronicled the real-life home renovation of the couple’s clients Brian and Liza Hill of St. Louis Park.

Now that pilot, “Stay or Sell,” has been picked up by HGTV, where it will air at 10 p.m. July 9. If viewership is strong, eight to 12 more episodes will be filmed, all in the Twin Cities.

“It was really fun to do,” said Heather. “We filmed some scenes at the Hewing Hotel. That was their [the Hills’] design inspiration.”

The show will focus on Minnesota homeowners as they navigate the dilemma of whether to update their home or move to, and update another one, with the Foxes as their guide.

“We were clear up front we did not want it to be a flip show,” said Brad. “Ours is more like ‘Fixer Upper,’ working with clients.”

“We’re renovating for them, not an imaginary story line,” added Heather.

The Foxes, who haven’t seen the completed pilot, will be viewing it for the first time, along with everyone else, on July 9.

(Watch for a feature story on the Foxes in the July 8 Sunday Homes section.)