LONDON — Fed Cup prize money will double to $7.5 million next year as the International Tennis Federation looks into how to change the format of the women's team competition after already overhauling the men's Davis Cup.
The ITF says Friday it intends to set up a 16-team, one-site Fed Cup tournament, similar to the new Davis Cup setup approved last week.
Already new for 2019 in the Fed Cup: adding third-set tiebreakers and allowing teams to carry five players instead of four.
The total Fed Cup prize money this year is $3.7 million.
More From Sports
Local
Fifty years ago, Olympic Marathon Trials — and its Minnesotans — captured running's free-spirited nature
There were six Minnesotans in the race. Among them: Ron Daws, a pioneer of the Twin Cities running community.
Twins
Souhan: A's here to destroy every losing argument by Twins fans
Oakland has built one of this season's elite teams without an easily described formula, but with a series of moves that at the time were underappreciated.
Vikings
Colts' longtime announcer retired after using racial slur
An off-the-air racial slur prompted the immediate retirement of longtime Indianapolis Colts radio voice Bob Lamey last weekend, team officials and Lamey's attorney confirmed Wednesday.
Lynx
Griner, Taurasi lead Mercury past Sun, 96-86
Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi each scored 27 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 96-86 on Thursday night in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
Sports
