– More than 500 government workers on the front lines of enforcing Brazil’s environmental laws had signed an open letter as of Wednesday warning that their work has been hampered by the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, contributing to a rise in deforestation and the fires sweeping through the Amazon.

The letter was issued amid a global debate over the fate of the Amazon as thousands of fires are raging across the world’s largest rainforest. The workers said in their letter that Brazil’s environmental protection system could “collapse” if nothing changes.

Employees of the country’s main environmental agency, IBAMA, said their mission had been hobbled in recent years as a result of budget cuts, staff reductions in remote areas, political interference and a weakening of environmental regulations.

“There is no way to separate those factors and the significant rise in deforestation and fires,” they wrote in the letter.

So far this month, there have been more than 27,400 fires detected in the Amazon. Such fires occur yearly as farmers clear land to grow crops or graze cattle. But this year’s fire season, the most intense in a decade, drew global concern last week as world leaders and celebrities issued stark warnings about the fate of the Amazon.

The letter comes as President Jair Bolsonaro has rebuffed offers of international aid and called pressure from foreign leaders on environmental matters an unacceptable affront to Brazil’s sovereignty.

Since Bolsonaro took office in January, deforestation has increased at a significant rate. IBAMA, meanwhile, has carried out fewer enforcement actions, which include issuing fines and warnings and conducting worksite raids.

While Brazil has strict environmental laws, it has limited, and diminishing, ability to enforce them. In recent years, a vast majority of fines issued by IBAMA for violating environmental laws have gone unpaid.

Those challenges mounted after Bolsonaro took office in January, said Alexandre Bahia Gontijo, the president of the Association of Environmental Specialists, which includes workers at the ministry of the environment, IBAMA and other conservation agencies.

“From the beginning of the Bolsonaro government the change was drastic,” he said. He added that the political rhetoric has created an incentive for people to break the law without fearing any consequences.

Gontijo said IBAMA agents have become fearful of using the most effective tool at their disposal: destroying the equipment and vehicles of people caught working in protected areas. IBAMA agents are legally allowed to destroy equipment found in protected areas such as indigenous territories.

In April, Bolsonaro decried that practice in a video recorded by a senator from the state of Rondônia, an Amazon state that has seen a surge of deforestation and land invasions this year.

On Friday, under international pressure to act, Bolsonaro ordered a military operation to help put out the fires and vowed that his government would take a “zero tolerance” approach to enforcing environmental laws.

IBAMA workers said in their letter that they welcomed that move but that efforts must be backed by a “permanent, continuous, strategic and effective enforcement mechanism.” Absent that, they added, “the rates of destruction of the Amazon rainforest will not diminish.”