A highly-effective treatment for hepatitis C would become more widely available to Minnesotans covered by Medicaid under a proposal adopted by a key state advisory committee Wednesday night.

Many Minnesota physicians and medical organizations say that the state’s Medicaid insurance program for the poor imposes barriers that are out of step with hepatitis C treatment advances, making it difficult for those infected to get revolutionary new drugs.

About 35,000 Minnesotans are infected with the disease, and although some will never develop symptoms, the disease can lead to costly complications, including liver failure. And with the opioid crisis moving from pain pills to injected drugs, there are concerns that untreated hepatitis C will spread to others through needle sharing.

“Hepatitis C infections have reached crisis levels in Minnesota,” said Dr. Ryan Kelly, a family practitioner who helped lead the effort to change the state’s policy. “Curing one person has profound upstream benefits to population health.”

Many states have dropped prescribing barriers they used to impose, the Star Tribune reported last January, because of medication advances and lower treatment cost.

The state’s Medicaid formulary committee, an advisory group that helps set policy on prescription drugs, voted Wednesday night to remove a restriction that limited prescribing authority to medical specialists, such as gastroenterologists. That move will allow primary care doctors to treat their patients in most cases.

“I do argue for the most part that it should be prescribed by primary care,” said Dave Hoang, a clinical pharmacist with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, which runs the Medicaid program.

The committee also agreed to remove rules that required patients to be sober for at least six months before they could become eligible for the medications. But the committee expressed some concern that patients should be making progress toward addiction recovery and will vote next month on how to enact that into a written policy.

It is unclear whether the state Medicaid program will adopt the new recommended policy.

Until five years ago, treatment for hepatitis C was almost as toxic as the disease itself and not always effective. That changed when a safer medication came on the market, bringing improved recovery rates but at a high cost: about $90,000 per patient.

As a result, many states, including Minnesota, adopted prescribing restrictions for cost and clinical reasons. Sobriety restrictions were used, partly to prevent people from becoming reinfected should they relapse. And the drug could only be used under certain conditions and with specialized testing, which led states to limit prescribing authority to hepatitis C specialists.

But since then, more drugs have come on the market and costs have come down. The new drugs also work on a wide variety of patients, and invasive testing is often unnecessary. It is likely that the new policy, to be voted on next month, will require that some patients, such as those co-infected with HIV, will still need to see a specialist.