Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders returned to the negotiating table Sunday night, with just one week remaining to bridge major divides and pass a state budget.

Lawmakers are working to pass a two-year spending plan expected to top $45 billion ahead of a May 20 deadline for the Legislature to adjourn for the year. While both sides say the talks have been collegial and productive, significant fiscal and ideological rifts remain between DFL leaders controlling the state House and governor’s office and the Republican-led state Senate.

In order to meet the deadline, leaders will have to agree on how to close a roughly $2 billion spending gap between the rival budget proposals passed by the House and the Senate and resolve a disagreement over taxes in the days ahead.

Walz and House Democrats are proposing a number of tax increases, including a 20-cent boost to the state gas tax phased in over the next four years. They also want to extend a 2% tax on hospitals and other medical providers that generates $700 million a year for health care and other services that is set to expire at the end of 2019. Democrats say the added revenue is needed to properly fund essential state services like schools, health care and road repair in the years ahead.

Republicans oppose the tax increases and say lawmakers should craft a budget with money the state already has, including a roughly $1 billion surplus. They pointed to news that Minnesota took in nearly $500 million more than expected in taxes in April to fuel that argument.

“It’s very hard to look Minnesotans in the eye and tell them we need more revenue for the next budget,” state Sen. Paul Gazelka, the Republican majority leader, said at the time.

The division between the two sides doesn’t end with how much the state should tax and spend. Tucked inside the thousands of pages of proposed budget language are numerous policy proposals, including some contentious issues that split lawmakers along partisan lines. The DFL-led House is using budget bills to push for stricter gun laws and a statewide paid family and medical leave policy, among other issues. Republicans in the Senate, meanwhile, are seeking to ban abortions after 20-weeks post-fertilization and pass a change that would effectively roll back minimum wage increases passed by major cities in the state, including Minneapolis and St. Paul.

While leaders and advocates acknowledge that many of those policies won’t make it into the final package, the language can be leveraged as bargaining chips as talks continue.

Sunday’s meeting marked the first formal negotiation since early last week, when leaders failed to meet a self-imposed deadline for reaching agreement on top-line spending numbers. Talks then stalled amid a stalemate on spending and whether to raise revenue.

While they took a break from budget negotiations, Walz and leaders did convene in Albert Lea on Saturday for the Governor's Fishing Opener.

Over the course of several hours on Fountain Lake, they reeled in a number of fish. A budget deal, however, remained elusive.