HARTFORD, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman who began sending care packages to her two sons deployed in the Middle East is now doing the same for hundreds of troops overseas in time for Christmas.

Hartford resident Leann Boudwine said the soldiers she sends packages to "are like my kids," even though she's never met them. After first sending packages to her sons, she sent a few more for the soldiers with whom they served.

WITI-TV reports that eventually that list grew into the hundreds when Boudwine collected names of soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines all over the world. The care packages include snacks, soap, and boxed mac-and-cheese. The care packages travel thousands of miles to reach their destination, and Boudwine packs, labels and ships each one.

"Some people's kids don't come home. So if we can send them the basic necessities that they should have, let's do that," Boudwine said.

Family, friends, businesses and veterans' groups have begun to help her. She says her nonprofit "Support the Troops" will have shipped 14,000 packages by early next year.

Boudwine said she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

"I'll stop if the addresses stop or the donations stop. And it hasn't happened yet," Boudwine said.