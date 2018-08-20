BACKUS, Minn. — A Wisconsin woman died after being pulled unconscious from a central Minnesota lake where she was swimming.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the 37-year-old woman from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, was found not breathing in Ponto Lake on Saturday afternoon. She was taken to a St. Cloud hospital, where she died on Sunday.
An autopsy is planned. Her name wasn't immediately released.
