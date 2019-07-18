MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's unemployment rate is up slightly after two months at a record low.
The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate for June was 2.9%, up slightly from the 2.8% in April and May. Those two months had matched the record low of 2.8% reached in April 2018.
The state's rate remains below the national average of 3.7%.
Wisconsin lost 2,300 private sector jobs between May and June. The state was still up 11,200 private sector jobs over the same point last year.
