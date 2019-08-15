MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's unemployment rate is up for the second month in a row.
The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate for July was 3%. That is up from 2.9% in June after it spent two months matching a record low of 2.8%.
The rate is the same as it was in July 2018.
Wisconsin's rate remains below the national average of 3.7%, which held steady between June and July.
Wisconsin lost 100 private sector jobs between June and July. The state was still up 14,600 private sector jobs over the same point last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Google employees call for pledge not to work with ICE
Hundreds of Google employees are calling on the company to pledge it won't work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It's the latest in a year full of political and social pushback from the tech giant's workforce.
National
Even as some cringe, Rep. Steve King's support may endure
Rep. Steve King's most recent insensitive remarks about rape are the kind that have doomed political candidates elsewhere, but some fellow Iowa Republicans say it's possible they actually could do more good than harm for the embattled congressman's re-election chances by reinforcing his credentials as a social conservative.
National
Report: Arizona prison boss slow to react to broken locks
Locks failed for years at an Arizona prison and allowed for serious beatings of prisoners and guards, but Corrections Director Charles Ryan failed to appreciate the seriousness of the problem until he saw video of an assault that was broadcast on television, according to a report released Thursday.
National
Trump ties US success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'
President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to reassure his supporters about the state of the U.S. economy despite the stock market volatility and told rallygoers in New Hampshire, a state that he hopes to capture in 2020, that their financial security depends on his reelection.
National
The Latest: Philly police: Gunman had AR-15, handgun
The Latest on the standoff in Philadelphia that injured six police officers (all times local):