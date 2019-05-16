MADISON, Wis. — New data shows Wisconsin's unemployment rate fell matched a record low last month.

The state Department of Workforce Development released preliminary data Thursday that shows the state's unemployment rate dropped to 2.8% in April. That matches the record low of 2.8% reached in April 2018 and is down from 2.9% this past March.

The state lost 3,100 private sector jobs between March and April, with the construction industry shedding 2,400 jobs. The state was still up 15,100 private sector jobs over the same point last year.

The government sector added 800 jobs between March and April. Local government added 1,000 jobs and the federal government added 200 jobs in Wisconsin but state government lost 400 jobs.