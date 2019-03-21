MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's unemployment rate has dropped to 2.9 percent after five straight months at 3 percent.
The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in February. That is near the record-low of 2.8 percent reached in April last year.
Prior to last year, Wisconsin's unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent.
Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman says the drop in unemployment reflects a tight labor market.
The state lost 300 private sector jobs between January and February, but was up 19,300 over the past 12 months.
