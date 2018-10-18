MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's unemployment rate notched an eighth straight month under 3 percent, more positive economic news for Gov. Scott Walker with the election just over two weeks away.
The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 3 percent in September, the same as in August. The state lost 900 private-sector jobs between August and September but was up 35,900 from the previous year.
Prior to last year, Wisconsin's unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent. The record was set in April when it dipped to 2.8 percent.
Walker has pointed to the state's low unemployment as he makes the case for a third term. Having few people looking for work has also created a worker shortage problem for some businesses.
