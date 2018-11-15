MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's unemployment rate is at or below 3 percent for a record ninth month in a row.
The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 3 percent in October, the same as in August and September. The state lost 1,600 private-sector jobs between September and October but was up 32,000 from the previous year.
Prior to last year, Wisconsin's unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent. The record was set in April when it dipped to 2.8 percent.
Workforce Development Secretary Ray Allen says there are about 100,000 jobs available on the state website, JobCenterofWisconsin.com.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.