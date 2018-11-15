MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's unemployment rate is at or below 3 percent for a record ninth month in a row.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 3 percent in October, the same as in August and September. The state lost 1,600 private-sector jobs between September and October but was up 32,000 from the previous year.

Prior to last year, Wisconsin's unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent. The record was set in April when it dipped to 2.8 percent.

Workforce Development Secretary Ray Allen says there are about 100,000 jobs available on the state website, JobCenterofWisconsin.com.