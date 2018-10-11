MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin National Guard medical evacuation unit is headed to Florida to help that state recover from Hurricane Michael.
The state Department of Military Affairs says Gov. Scott Walker received a request for assistance from Florida officials and issued an executive order Wednesday authorizing a National Guard call-up to help.
A 12-member team based in West Bend reported to active duty Wednesday to prepare for deployment. The team is based in West Bend. The team will use two Black Hawk helicopters equipped with hoists to lift people out of high water.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
NOT REAL NEWS: Beto O'Rourke not 'slapped' with FEC charges
Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke of Texas, who is running against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for a Senate seat, has not been charged with federal campaign finance violations as suggested in claims circulating online.
National
WHAT'S HAPPENING: Rescues, damage in Florida after hurricane
Florida's Panhandle is littered with evidence that Hurricane Michael is one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the mainland United States. Roofs and awnings are peeled from buildings, pieces of homes are scattered amid snapped trees and downed power lines, chunks of beaches are washed away. Michael thrashed Georgia as a hurricane and eventually weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday as it moved into the Carolinas, soaking areas that got swamped last month by Hurricane Florence.
National
GOP ramps up election-season warning of 'toxic' Dem tactics
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell bashed Democrats and their liberal allies Thursday for statements and actions that he dubbed "toxic fringe behavior," sharpening Republicans' campaign-season rhetoric as the party tries rousing conservative voters to turn out on Election Day.
Politics
Southern Minnesota race, crucial to control of Congress, gets more heated
Contest between Democrat Dan Feehan, Republican Jim Hagedorn is rated a tossup by campaign handicappers.
National
Fixer says he made cash payment in college hoops scheme
A government witness at a college basketball corruption trial claims he made a secret $40,000 payment to the inner circle of a North Carolina State recruit.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.