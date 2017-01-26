MADISON, Wis. — A highly critical audit of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation released Thursday said the agency drastically underestimated the cost of major highway projects and didn't take into account inflation and unexpected cost increases.

The much-anticipated Legislative Audit Bureau report comes as the agency faces a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall and Gov. Scott Walker and Republicans who control the Legislature are sparring over how to solve it.

The audit found that 19 major completed highway projects cost twice as much as the department had estimated. The work from January 2006 through December 2015 cost $1.5 billion — $772 million higher than the department expected. It also said the cost of 16 ongoing major highway projects increased by more than $3 billion from the time they were approved to August 2016.

"(The audit) will be devastating to the management of DOT," Republican state Sen. Rob Cowles, co-chair of the Legislature's Audit Committee, told WHBY on Thursday. "They have to do this whole thing differently."

The audit comes just three weeks after the department's secretary, Mark Gottlieb, resigned. Walker, who late Wednesday canceled a series of public events for Thursday due to illness, had no immediate comment on the report's findings.

The nonpartisan audit bureau said the department could have done more to control engineering, construction and maintenance costs and that it is not consistently using performance measures to improve its operations.

Cowles said the underestimated costs made the projects more attractive to lawmakers, thus increasing the chance of the Legislature approving them. He stopped short of saying department officials were intentionally low-balling bids to get approval.

The audit also said Wisconsin's roads are in "considerably" worse shape than roads in six other Midwestern states.

Walker has insisted that he won't raise the gas tax or vehicle registration fees to plug the transportation budget shortfall. His plan is to borrow about half a billion dollars and delay about that much in ongoing major highway work.

Gottlieb told the Assembly's transportation committee in December that under the governor's plan the percentage of Wisconsin roads in poor condition would double to 42 percent over the next 10 years, projects could be delayed for decades and incoming revenue wouldn't keep up with inflation.

Assembly Republicans are calling for $300 million in transportation-related tax and fee increases along with unspecified tax cuts elsewhere.