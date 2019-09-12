MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin students' standardized test scores dropped in English and math last school year, and the average ACT score for 11th graders declined for the second year in a row.

That is based on results released Thursday by the state Department of Public Instruction.

Scores on tests measuring English, reading and writing skills have dropped 3.4 percentage points over the past three years. Math scores declined for the first time after two years of gradual increases. Only about 4 out of 10 students were proficient or advanced.

The state's Forward Exams were given to 589,000 students during the second semester of the 2018-2019 school year.

The results show a narrowing of the achievement gap, but only because white students' performances declined not because scores by black students increased.