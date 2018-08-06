MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet is taking the oath of office in a state Capitol ceremony.
Dallet won election in April to a 10-year term on the bench, which began last week. At Monday's ceremony she will be administered the oath of office by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Louis Butler.
Dallet's daughter, Ellie Dallet, and Wisconsin state appeals court Judge Lisa Stark were among those scheduled to speak.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and other current members of the court are expected to attend. Dallet is replacing Justice Michael Gableman, who decided against seeking a second term.
