MADISON, Wis. — Two judges vying for a spot on the state Supreme Court are releasing their campaign fundraising numbers.

State Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer issued a news release Thursday saying she raised more than $325,000 during the second half of last year and had more than $570,000 on hand as of Jan. 1. The news release didn't offer exact figures. Neubauer's campaign manager, Tyler Hendricks, didn't immediately respond to an email.

State Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn released a report Thursday that shows he raised $310,629 over the period and had $281,089 on hand.

Neubauer and Hagedorn are battling to replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson in an April 2 election. The deadline for filing official campaign finance totals with the state Ethics Commission is Jan. 16.