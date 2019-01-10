MADISON, Wis. — Two judges vying for a spot on the state Supreme Court raised roughly the same amount of money during the last half of 2018.

State Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer released a report Thursday showing she raised $330,401 and had $573,055 on hand as of Jan. 1.

State Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn released a report Thursday that shows he raised $310,629 over the period and had $281,089 on hand.

Neubauer and Hagedorn are battling to replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson in an April 2 election. The race is officially nonpartisan but liberals are backing Neubauer and conservatives support Hagedorn.