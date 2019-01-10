MADISON, Wis. — Two judges vying for a spot on the state Supreme Court raised roughly the same amount of money during the last half of 2018.
State Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer released a report Thursday showing she raised $330,401 and had $573,055 on hand as of Jan. 1.
State Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn released a report Thursday that shows he raised $310,629 over the period and had $281,089 on hand.
Neubauer and Hagedorn are battling to replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson in an April 2 election. The race is officially nonpartisan but liberals are backing Neubauer and conservatives support Hagedorn.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
As shutdown drags on, Minnesota's federal lawmakers hold to party line
Democrats back measures to reopen shuttered agencies, while Republicans back Trump's call for border wall.
National
As Trump visits border, Texas landowners prepare wall fight
As President Donald Trump traveled to the border in Texas to make the case for his $5.7 billion wall , landowner Eloisa Cavazos says she knows firsthand how the project will play out if the White House gets its way.
National
The Latest: Trump 'not worried' Cohen testifying to Congress
The Latest on President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, agreeing to testify publicly before Congress (all times local):
Local
Minn. legislator proposes ban on therapy aimed at changing sexual orientation
Democratic Rep. Hunter Cantrell of Savage is reviving the proposed ban in the state House. Gov.-elect Tim Walz backs the proposal.
National
Trump threatens emergency declaration, visits Texas border
President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to declare a national emergency to circumvent Congress if he can't reach a deal with Democrats to fund his promised border wall. He spent most of the day in Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border to draw further attention to his case after negotiations with lawmakers blew up.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.