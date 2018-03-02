MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Michael Screnock and Rebecca Dallet are meeting for the first of two debates before the April 3 election.

Screnock, a Sauk County judge, and Dallet, a Milwaukee County judge, are set to meet Friday night in Milwaukee. Screnock is the choice of conservatives and has backing from the state chamber of commerce and Republican Party. Dallet is the pick of liberals and has been endorsed by more than 200 judges statewide.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that Dallet presided over at least one case involving attorneys from her husband's law firm. This week she recused herself from three recent cases after the State Journal asked about it.

The state judicial code does not preclude Dallet from hearing those cases, but she's made a point of saying in the campaign she wouldn't do so.