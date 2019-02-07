MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer has $715,000 on hand with two months to go before the April 2 election against Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn .

Neubauer is the chief appeals court judge and her candidacy is backed by liberals. Hagedorn was former Gov. Scott Walker's chief counsel of four years and is the choice of conservatives. Hagedorn has yet to report his latest fundraising numbers.

Neubauer reported Thursday that she had raised $174,000 in January, bringing her total collected to date at nearly $863,000. She has loaned her campaign $250,000.

The winner of the April 2 race will succeed Justice Shirley Abrahamson, part of the three-justice liberal minority on the court. Conservatives hold four seats.