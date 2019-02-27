MADISON, Wis. — Liberal-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer is drawing criticism from her opponent for attending a climate change march protesting the environmental agenda of President Donald Trump.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that Neubauer attended the April 2017 march in Madison with her daughter, Democratic state Rep. Greta Neubauer.

Neubauer faces conservative-backed candidate Brian Hagedorn in the April 2 election.

Hagedorn's campaign adviser Stephan Thompson says "Lisa Neubauer joining left-wing protests tells voters everything they need to know about her desire to politicize the Supreme Court."

Neubauer's campaign manager Tyler Hendricks attacked Hagedorn rather than responding to questions about whether she should have attended the event or if Neubauer would recuse herself from climate change and Trump-related cases if elected to the Supreme Court.