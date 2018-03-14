MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin students are preparing to leave class as part of a national school walkout to demand tougher gun safety regulations.

Students from across the state are expected to join students around the nation in leaving class at 10 a.m. Wednesday for 17 minutes to honor the 17 people killed in a Florida school shooting last month.

Students from Madison and Milwaukee are expected to rally at the state Capitol. Stevens Point Area High School students are planning to stay out of class for an hour to observe a moment of silence and give speeches. Moments of silence and speeches are on tap during walkouts at DePere schools as well.