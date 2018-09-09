Wisconsin-Stout scored with eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game and then blocked an extra point kick in overtime to pull out a 24-23 victory over Gustavus Adolphus on Saturday in St. Peter, Minn.

The Blue Devils, who trailed 17-3 entering the fourth quarter, tied the score on Sean Borgerding's 4-yard TD pass to Levy Hamer and the PAT with eight seconds remaining.

The Blue Devils scored first in the OT on a 1-yard TD run by Keyshawn Carpenter and a PAT. The Gusties responded with a 25-yard TD pass from Michael Veldman to Ellis Hirman, but the ensuing PAT was blocked by Aaron Wisecup.

Augsburg 27, Concordia (Wis.) 24: Augsburg withstood a late comeback by the host Falcons, who scored 14 points in the final two minutes. Quentin Lake threw two TD passes for the Auggies (2-0).

Bethel 32: Wis.-River Falls 27: Sam Gibas rushed for 154 yards and two TDs for the Royals (2-0).

Carleton 44, Lawrence 23: Christian Zaytoun passed for 305 yards and five TDs to pace the host Knights.

Macalester 29, Hamline 27: The Scots held on against the the host Pipers. After Hamline scored to pull within 27-20, the Scots blocked the PAT and returned it for a safety. Hamline added a TD in the final minute.

St. Olaf 34, Luther 29: St. Olaf's Ricardo Johnson III passed for 222 yards and three TDs and rushed for 192 yards and two TDs to lead the host Oles.

