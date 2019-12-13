MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski gave birth to her first child on Tuesday, she and her husband Max Duckworth announced in a Friday statement.
Godlewski is the first constitutional officer in Wisconsin history to give birth while in office. Godlewski, 38, was elected in 2018 and is completing her first year in office. Before running for treasurer, she helped lead the successful effort to defeat a constitutional amendment that would have done away with the office because it has few duties.
