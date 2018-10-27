MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has launched a new addition help line as the state sees hundreds of people annually die of fatal drug overdoses.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline began operating earlier this month.

Officials say the hotline is meant to help people struggling with addiction to opioids and other drugs find counseling, treatment and other resources. The service can be accessed by dialing 211 and is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day across the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says more than 820 people in the state died from prescription painkillers, heroin and synthetic opioids in 2016.

A $400,000 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is funding the help line.