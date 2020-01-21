MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Senate is scheduled to consider approving two of Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet secretaries on Tuesday, votes that come just two months after Republicans fired the governor's agriculture secretary.

Caleb Frostman, secretary of the Department of Workforce Development and Joaquin Altoro, executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, are scheduled for confirmation. Frostman served briefly in the Senate in 2018 after winning a special election, before being defeated in November for a full term.

If confirmed, they would join six other Evers' appointees who have been approved for their posts. Traditionally, Senate confirmation is pro forma but Republicans have used the process against Evers this session. Rejection of Brad Pfaff as agriculture secretary marked the first time since at least the 1980s, and perhaps ever, that a Cabinet secretary's confirmation was rejected.

Republicans expressed displeasure with comments and positions taken by Pfaff on water quality issues and lack of GOP approval for money to combat farmer suicides. Evers was so angered by the move, he attended the vote in person and lashed out at Republicans with comments including four-letter curse words.

Republicans have not publicly criticized Frostman or Altoro and both are expected to be confirmed.