MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Senate plans to take up a bill next week that would change election law after a judge ordered Gov. Scott Walker to hold special elections to fill two vacant legislative seats.

Under the proposal, the governor would no longer be required to call special elections for vacant legislative seats "as promptly as possible."

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald criticized the judge's ruling last week for not taking into account the practical effects of forcing a special election in June when the Legislature has already adjourned for the year.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Senate Organizational Committee voted 3-2 along party lines Monday to reconvene on April 4 to take up the bill. The Senate met for its last scheduled regular session last week.