MADISON, Wis. — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says a lame-duck session to pass a series of GOP priorities before Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers takes office could commence as soon as Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told the Wisconsin State Journal on Thursday that bills could be made public Friday, with a public hearing Monday followed by floor votes on Tuesday.

Republicans have repeatedly said they hoped to return in a lame-duck session next week. They have not said definitely what issues will be taken up, but they are considering moving the 2020 presidential primary in an effort to improve the chances that conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly will win election.

Other ideas include institute Medicaid work requirements that Evers opposes and reducing appointments he can make to the state's economic development agency.