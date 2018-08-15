MADISON, Wis. — Republican Gov. Scott Walker will have to defeat Wisconsin's top education official to win a third term.
And U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin faces a longtime state legislator as she tries to keep the seat under Democratic control.
Both Republicans are closely tied to President Donald Trump, who tweeted enthusiastic support for Walker this week.
Tony Evers is the state superintendent and a cancer survivor. He won the eight-person Democratic gubernatorial primary by a roughly 2-1 margin.
On the Senate side, state Sen. Leah Vukmir beat former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson by about 10 points for the chance to take on Baldwin.
She says Republicans will have to unify if they hope to defeat Baldwin.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Primary night: Dems go for diversity, GOP for Trump choices
Democrats embraced diversity Tuesday in a primary night of firsts, while Republicans in Minnesota rejected a familiar face of the GOP old guard in favor of a rising newcomer aligned with President Donald Trump.
National
Primaries marked by Democratic diversity, Trump's picks
Democrats embraced diversity Tuesday in a primary night of firsts, while Republicans in Minnesota rejected a familiar face of the GOP old guard in favor of a rising newcomer aligned with President Donald Trump.
National
APNewsBreak: US, Mexico to announce new plans on cartels
Top U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials will unveil new plans to combat Mexican drug cartels Wednesday in Chicago alongside members of the Mexican government and federal police, DEA officials told The Associated Press.
National
Little-known official ends ex-Gov. Pawlenty's comeback bid
Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who once called Donald Trump "unhinged and unfit for the presidency," lost to a lesser-known county official in the Republican primary, prematurely ending a bid to win back his old job.
National
Little-known official ends ex-Gov. Pawlenty's comeback bid
Minnesota voters have rejected Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty's quest to win back his old job, effectively ending the one-time presidential candidate's political career.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.