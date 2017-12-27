MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker says he loves the divisive "Star Wars" sequel "The Last Jedi."
Walker has been a "Star Wars" fan since he saw the original "Star Wars: A New Hope" as a nine-year-old in 1977.
The governor caught "The Last Jedi" on Christmas Eve with his sons, Matt and Alex, his wife, Tonette, his brother's family and cousins and friends. He said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday that he "loved" the movie and gives it a "thumbs up."
"The Last Jedi" has garnered critical acclaim for taking the series in new directions but has divided "Star Wars" fans over its portrayal of beloved franchise hero Luke Skywalker as a cranky, aging hermit.
