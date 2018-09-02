MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's tight race for governor is putting Republican Gov. Scott Walker on the defensive about his record on education, roads and health care.

Meanwhile, his Democratic challenger Tony Evers faces accusations he mismanaged his duties as the state schools chief.

Arguments in the race are coalescing just as millions more in television advertising is about to be unleashed.

The argument from Walker supporters made on the airwaves so far focuses on Evers' job as state superintendent the past nine years.

Evers says that it's time for a change "after nearly eight years of Scott Walker dividing and conquering, breaking his promises, and putting his political ambitions before us."

Walker says he's delivered on his promises to cut taxes, improve education and lower health care costs.