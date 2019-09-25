MISHICOT, Wis. — The season for hunting ruffed grouse in the northwestern two-thirds of Wisconsin has been shortened by more than three weeks.
The state Department of Natural Resources board voted Wednesday to make the change over concerns about a dwindling population.
The ruffed grouse season currently runs from mid-September through Jan. 31 in that part of the state. The season will now end on Jan. 5.
Hunters in Wisconsin took only 173,347 birds last year, the lowest total in 35 years of hunter surveys.
The reason for the decline is unknown.
