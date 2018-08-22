MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's lieutenant governor is grossed out by rest stop bathrooms and is asking citizens to please flush the toilets.
Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted her disgust Wednesday, along with a plea for better bathroom care.
In her message, directed at "gross" people, Kleefisch describes "going stall to stall at one of our rest stops just now" and "flushing 4 the discourteous" people.
Kleefisch further appeals to rest stop visitors to consider the people whose jobs it is to clean the bathrooms. She says, "They work so hard; plz flush, ok?!"
Kleefisch ends the tweet saying: "Good talk. (And good thing u can flush w ur shoe.)"
She attached a gif showing a dog shaking its head with the caption, "Really?"
